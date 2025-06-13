Analysts Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) PT at $67.57

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.57.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on KBR from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. KBR has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that KBR will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,925,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,347,000 after acquiring an additional 683,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in KBR by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,384,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,167,000 after purchasing an additional 451,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

