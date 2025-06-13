The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 755.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,604,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,945,000 after acquiring an additional 441,276 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

