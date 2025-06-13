89bio’s (ETNB) “Sell (D-)” Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

89bio Stock Down 4.2%

ETNB opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 89bio by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 268,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 90,107 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 700,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 305,928 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 353,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 995,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 188,367 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

