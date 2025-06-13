1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Earns Sell (E+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

1stdibs.Com Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. 1stdibs.Com has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.03.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. As a group, analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in 1stdibs.Com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

