Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at DA Davidson

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

Knife River stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Knife River has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.08.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knife River will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

