Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.90. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

