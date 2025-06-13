Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen cut Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

DAVA opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.66 million, a P/E ratio of 147.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Endava has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Endava by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

