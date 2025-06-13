Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Stock Performance
Shares of 111 stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.90.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111
111 Company Profile
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
