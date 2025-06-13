Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating restated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.47. 111 has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $12.90.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 305,339 shares in the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

