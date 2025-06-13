Ken Murphy Buys 35 Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Stock

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy purchased 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.34) per share, for a total transaction of £137.20 ($186.79).

Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesco alerts:

On Friday, April 11th, Ken Murphy purchased 40,000 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £130,400 ($177,535.74).

On Friday, March 14th, Ken Murphy purchased 37 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 ($5.05) per share, for a total transaction of £137.27 ($186.89).

Tesco Trading Up 1.7%

Tesco stock opened at GBX 391.83 ($5.33) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 367.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 300.76 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 398.30 ($5.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesco ( LON:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The retailer reported GBX 27.71 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 11.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesco PLC will post 27.374848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.