Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Acquires £6,570.35 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,985 ($27.03) per share, for a total transaction of £6,570.35 ($8,945.34).

John Alexander Manzoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 299 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($29.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.06 ($8,931.33).

On Thursday, April 10th, John Alexander Manzoni purchased 315 shares of Diageo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,079 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £6,548.85 ($8,916.07).

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 1,970.50 ($26.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,069.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,217.71. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,908 ($25.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,731.50 ($37.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The company has a market cap of £43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 20.75 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,372 ($32.29) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.29).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

