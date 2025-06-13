Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Karen Anderson Acquires 2,769 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider Karen Anderson purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,450.44).

Vertu Motors Stock Down 0.3%

VTU opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 57.46. Vertu Motors plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.15 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81.90 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 6.58 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Vertu Motors had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Vertu Motors plc will post 8.9391576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

