Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$134.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$131.00 to C$134.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$107.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.50.

WPM stock opened at C$123.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$115.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$100.80. The stock has a market cap of C$39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$71.18 and a 1-year high of C$129.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

