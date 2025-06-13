Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$149.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$180.00 price objective on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$160.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$154.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$140.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$186.36.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$193.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$170.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$119.88 and a 12 month high of C$196.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$173.51, for a total transaction of C$234,234.45. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.00, for a total value of C$4,480,000.00. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

