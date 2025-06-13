Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Insider Nick Hampton Purchases 1,500 Shares

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($35.94) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($53,914.23).

Shares of LON SVT opened at GBX 2,727.42 ($37.13) on Friday. Severn Trent PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,323 ($31.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,807 ($38.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,685.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,568.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94. The firm has a market cap of £8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 112.10 ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Trent had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Severn Trent PLC will post 107.3706004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($36.76) to GBX 2,600 ($35.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

