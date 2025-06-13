Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA)

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
SunCar Technology Group Stock Down 2.0%
Shares of SunCar Technology Group stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. SunCar Technology Group has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.
SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCar Technology Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About SunCar Technology Group
SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.
