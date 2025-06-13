A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £152.02 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Euan Sutherland purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 691 ($9.41) per share, with a total value of £152.02 ($206.97).

Euan Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

On Monday, April 28th, Euan Sutherland acquired 11,990 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 675 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £80,932.50 ($110,187.20).

On Monday, April 7th, Euan Sutherland acquired 24 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.52) per share, for a total transaction of £150.24 ($204.55).

A.G. BARR Price Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 680 ($9.26) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £759.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 555 ($7.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 715 ($9.73). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 684.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 636.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

A.G. BARR ( LON:BAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 44.80 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.