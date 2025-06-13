VinFast Auto’s (VFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. VinFast Auto has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.89.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21,843.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that VinFast Auto will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

