Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $200.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $270.00.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

MANH stock opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

