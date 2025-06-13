Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BELFB. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BELFB

Bel Fuse Stock Up 4.0%

BELFB opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.