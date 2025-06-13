ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head to Head Survey

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) and ZipLink (OTCMKTS:ZIPL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipLink has a beta of 32.96, indicating that its stock price is 3,196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.2% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of ZipLink shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 3 1 3.25 ZipLink 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Priority Technology and ZipLink, as reported by MarketBeat.

Priority Technology currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.38%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than ZipLink.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and ZipLink”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $898.61 million 0.73 -$1.31 million ($0.11) -75.09 ZipLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZipLink has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Priority Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and ZipLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 1.96% -15.86% 1.52% ZipLink N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Priority Technology beats ZipLink on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

(Get Free Report)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. The company also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, it provides curated managed services; payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers; and Plastiq payables management software, which helps businesses in improving cash flow with instant access to working capital. Further, the company offers embedded finance and BaaS solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About ZipLink

(Get Free Report)

This record represents the public shell of ZipLink, Inc. In November 2000, ZipLink, Inc. suspended its operations and announced the lay off of substantially all of its employees except those necessary to wind down operations. Ziplink, Inc. operated as a wholesale connectivity provider in North America for the Business-to-Business marketplace, including Internet service providers, competitive local exchange carriers, Web appliance vendors, and PC manufacturers and distributors, as of September 30, 2000. ZipLink also offered a range of Internet connectivity services for Internet appliances, including Internet access and subscriber authentication. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.