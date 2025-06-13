Financial Contrast: Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) & Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) and Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Johnson & Johnson and Aptevo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 11 7 2 2.55 Aptevo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus price target of $170.88, indicating a potential upside of 9.11%. Aptevo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $219,040.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,582,326.78%. Given Aptevo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aptevo Therapeutics is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptevo Therapeutics has a beta of 5.75, indicating that its share price is 475% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Aptevo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 18.20% 34.24% 13.63% Aptevo Therapeutics N/A -488.93% -152.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aptevo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Aptevo Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $89.33 billion 4.22 $14.07 billion $8.99 17.42 Aptevo Therapeutics $3.11 million 0.62 -$24.13 million N/A N/A

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Aptevo Therapeutics.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Aptevo Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension. The MedTech segment includes a portfolio of products used in the interventional solutions, orthopaedics, surgery, and vision categories. The company was founded by Robert Wood Johnson I, James Wood Johnson, and Edward Mead Johnson Sr. in 1887 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells. The company's lead clinical blood cancer candidate is APVO436 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia. It is also developing ALG.APV-527, a novel investigational bispecific ADAPTIR candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for NSCLC, head and neck, colorectal, pancreatic, breast, and other solid tumors; APVO603, a preclinical dual agonist bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for multiple solid tumors; APVO442, a novel bispecific candidate based on the ADAPTIR-FLEX platform technology for multiple solid tumors; and APVO711, a preclinical dual mechanism bispecific ADAPTIR candidate for prostate cancer. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Alligator Bioscience AB to develop ALG.APV-527. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.