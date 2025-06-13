Gauzy (GAUZ) and Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) is one of 70 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gauzy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gauzy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Gauzy Competitors 249 926 1639 87 2.54

Gauzy currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.42%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 39.05%. Given Gauzy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gauzy is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $101.17 million -$79.27 million -2.26 Gauzy Competitors $598.92 million -$51.48 million 2.69

This table compares Gauzy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gauzy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gauzy. Gauzy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy -66.25% N/A -34.21% Gauzy Competitors -158.22% -62.28% -23.32%

Summary

Gauzy peers beat Gauzy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

