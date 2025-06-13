Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.07.

Several analysts have commented on FYBR shares. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of FYBR opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

