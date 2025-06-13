A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $76.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

