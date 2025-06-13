Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FULC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.98 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.41. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

