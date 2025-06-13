Comparing Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hongkong Land”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $258.80 million 93.50 $316.64 million $1.10 25.46 Hongkong Land $1.84 billion 6.96 -$582.30 million N/A N/A

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hongkong Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hongkong Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 1 0 1 1 2.67 Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 0.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Hongkong Land.

Volatility & Risk

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hongkong Land pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Hongkong Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 88.52% 8.52% 5.67% Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Hongkong Land on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hongkong Land

(Get Free Report)

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta. The company also develops and sells residential properties. In addition, it is involved in hotel investment, finance, and project management businesses. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Hongkong Land Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.