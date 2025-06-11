IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $226.57 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $159.43 and a 1 year high of $228.88. The firm has a market cap of $974.25 million, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.37.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

