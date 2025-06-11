Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 116,923 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,923 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

