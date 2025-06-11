Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 8,899 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IAGG stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $52.70.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

