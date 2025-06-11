Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Blackstone by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 8,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 244,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,344.11. This represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:BX opened at $142.98 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

