Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 38,502 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 187.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straightline Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,079,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,474,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 498,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,511,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,778.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 192,674 shares during the period.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.59. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

