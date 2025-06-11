Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 388 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Carolyn B. Handlon acquired 230 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,237.76. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milford W. Mcguirt acquired 500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,477.78. The trade was a 7.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $103.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $112.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.50. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

