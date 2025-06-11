IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.85% of ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 10,040.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GG Group Ventures LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Stock Performance

URTY opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.23.

ProShares UltraPro Russell 2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

