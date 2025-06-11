Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZALT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.