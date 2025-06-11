Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.2%

USMV stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $82.32 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

