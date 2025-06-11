Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc Sells 257,468 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $200,825.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,381,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,017,222.90. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $165,916.52.

On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $19,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $244,179.64.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $411,773.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $376,411.28.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $24,936.80.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 55,700 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $44,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 95,782 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $76,625.60.

On Monday, May 19th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 193,940 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $159,030.80.

On Friday, May 16th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 406,408 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $329,190.48.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of REI opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

