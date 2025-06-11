Ryan Goodman Sells 100,000 Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ryan Goodman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00.

Ryan Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Ryan Goodman sold 300,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.20, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

ORE opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, March 21st.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

