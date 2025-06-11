Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.06. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 51,067 shares traded.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

