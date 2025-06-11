Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.22 and traded as low as $15.06. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 51,067 shares traded.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AppLovin Dips on S&P 500 Snub, Morgan Stanley Lifts Target Anyway
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Casey’s Surges on Strong Q4, More Gains Likely Ahead
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Government Mandate Sends eVTOL Stocks Flying
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.