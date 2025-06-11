Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Stock Price Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 15,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 120,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $54.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Flexible Solutions International’s previous special dividend of $0.05. Flexible Solutions International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

