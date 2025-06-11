Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47. 503,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 589,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

