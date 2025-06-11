Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Trading 0.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.47. 503,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 589,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,300.00%.
Institutional Trading of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund
