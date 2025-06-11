Farther Finance Advisors LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKAG stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

About BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

