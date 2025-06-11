Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $5.34. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 495,713 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JQC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

