Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $522,000 Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,062,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 50,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arhaus by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,590,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 627,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Arhaus by 1,532.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,497,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,239 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,628,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 256,887 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arhaus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,584,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $311.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arhaus from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

