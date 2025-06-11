David L. Duvall Sells 9,970 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) CEO David L. Duvall sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $160,217.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,455.70. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $19.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 349,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 50,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

