Dale Martin Knecht Sells 7,662 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $261,733.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,303.04. The trade was a 10.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dale Martin Knecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 1,140 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $38,760.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

TTMI stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 670.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 808.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

