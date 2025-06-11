Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 195,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 101,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 566,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
