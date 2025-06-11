Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$49.67 Average PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.67.

Several brokerages have commented on H. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hydro One Stock Up 0.2%

Hydro One Increases Dividend

Shares of H stock opened at C$49.19 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$38.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3331 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.