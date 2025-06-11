First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

