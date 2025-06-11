1,029 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.61. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $291.77 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.