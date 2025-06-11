Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $298,302,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,766,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,988 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,730.74. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE ACI opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

